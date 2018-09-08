Ariana Grande Honors Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller With Photo Tribute

Photo: @arianagrande

On Friday, 26 year-old rapper Mac Miller died of a suspected drug overdose, which prompted an avalanche of trolls to flood the Instagram page of his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande, with nasty, blame-centric comments. Grande had, perhaps unsurprisingly, been silent about Miller’s death for this reason, finally choosing to address his passing on social media Saturday evening — and not with one of those quintessential Notes screenshot statements, but rather a simple black-and-white photo of him. In fact, there’s no caption to go along with the photo at all (and commenting for the photo has been turned off), which was likely taken by Grande when the duo were still dating. Despite breaking up earlier this year due to Miller’s struggles with addiction, Grande previously described him as still being her “best friend” who she wanted to know “forever.”

Miller’s family previously issued a statement to confirm his death. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers,” they said. “Please respect our privacy.”