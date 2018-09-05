Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross joined Tuesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and the married couple went through a round of “Plead the Fifth.” Spurred by Cohen’s interrogation, Simpson bravely put to bed the most pressing feud of 2005 that you definitely still wonder about whenever you scroll through Pop Culture Died in 2009 or play an early-2000s pop-punk playlist on Spotify: “In your 2005 song ‘Boyfriend,’ there were rumors that the lyrics ‘I didn’t steal your boyfriend’ were about you not stealing Wilmer Valderrama from Lindsay Lohan,” Cohen said, asking Simpson if that rumor was true. (“I think I know the answer!” Ross chimed in.) Simpson confirmed that the song was indeed about the That ‘70s Show actor. “Yeah, I hung out with him first and I wasn’t interested in him at that point.” Case closed!