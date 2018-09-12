Bachelor in Paradise Ended the Summer of Scam in Epic, Appalling Fashion

Deception. Photo: ABC

If you’re not plugged into reality TV spoilers, Tuesday night’s Bachelor in Paradise finale went by with a pretty normal, if not dramatic after-show. Some couples got back together, others did not, and both of the engaged couples — Krystal and Chris, Jenna and Jordan — remained betrothed after leaving those sticky Mexican shores for the real world. Cue the requisite awwwws! Or maybe don’t … because one of those people doesn’t deserve our cute mouth-sounds. Allow us to recount the past 24 hours of Jenna Cooper: Prolific Scammer, and how her bottle-blonde charms caught Bachelor Nation completely by shock, awe, and disgust.

Wait, what are you talking about? The after-show reunion didn’t have any Jenna drama at all.

You’re right, reader! So it’s important we clarify the timelines before moving forward. Unlike the “After the Final Rose” Bachelor and Bachelorette specials that air live, Bachelor in Paradise’s reunion was pre-recorded earlier in the month. Because of this, it did not incorporate the new information that was gleaned on Tuesday afternoon.

Okay, so what’s that new info?

We’re just gonna rip off the band-aid. According to a report first circulated by Reality Steve — a consistently reliable source for reality TV industry intel — Jenna has been faking her relationship with Jordan the entire time, and only went on Paradise to get exposure for her business. This comes from incriminating text-message screenshots sent by a man who claims he and Jenna had been dating before and after her Paradise experience, and were dating up until just a few days ago. (Steve Carbone, the founder of Reality Steve, said he independently verified the messages and confirmed the number they were sent from was indeed Jenna’s.)

Some of the messages are normal mushy musings between lovebirds, but others, like this one, speak to a far more manipulative personality:

I told you yesterday and I keep telling you that this is all for my business. You know how much I need the money. Me and Jordan aren’t together for real. I don’t even like him let alone love him. I’m better than him and once I’m able to break it off for good I’ll make up some story to make him look bad if it’ll make you feel better. He means nothing to me and never has.

Reality Steve also reported multiple sources have come to him over the past few months to divulge that Jenna had been galavanting around her current city — Raleigh, North Carolina — with various men, and wasn’t trying to hide her contempt for the franchise.

How did this evolve into a full-blown scandal?

Nobody in the Bachelor Nation dared to comment on the report in the hours leading up to the Paradise finale — and then, as the saying goes, the shit hit the fan at around midnight.

What did Jenna say?

In a statement to People, she denied the messages’ veracity, referred to the screenshots as mere “allegations,” and said she wouldn’t be commenting further. “I am choosing to focus on my relationship right now,” she said. “Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time.”

And what about Jordan?

Oh honey, break out those ultra-soft tissues. In the same People story, Jordan somehow found the courage to get on the phone and open up about all of these feelings of betrayal. “It felt like a body drop. I got taken down. I’m weak in the knees and I feel like I have rocks in my stomach,” he said, believing that Jenna’s infidelity is legit. “I know my Jenna, and I read those texts and in my heart, I know it’s her. She was saying she didn’t do it, but hinting towards the fact that there’s a possibility that it happened. In all reality, I don’t expect her to own it. I would never have expected this. I feel sick about it. I just don’t understand why someone would say that they’re better than me and have ill intentions.”

Jordan also revealed they were in the midst of planning their engagement party in North Carolina before this bombshell dropped, and a wedding date had already been set for next June (with none other than Chris Harrison officiating). Hours after his interview, though, Jenna’s presence from Jordan’s Instagram was completely wiped.

This isn’t a twisted attempt at publicity, is it?

While Jenna has remained radio-silent on all of her social-media platforms — her Jordan photos still remain, though — Jordan posted a photo on Instagram to confirm that he has, indeed, dumped her. “Being careless with someone that you give your heart to and reach milestones with isn’t sensible no matter what the terms may be. I have not had an easy life and having struggles allows me to grab onto tough times and discard them from my path,” he wrote, in part. “I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this. It’s dropped me. Fumbling emotions and being understanding is not easy. I’ll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to, if you’ve reached out to me, allow me time. Thank you to those that have.”

We’re sad.

Us, too. We’ll let you know if Jenna ever responds.