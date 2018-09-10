Barry Jenkins Remembers a Racist Moment During His Moonlight Campaign

Photo: Tara Ziemba/WireImage

Sunday night at the world premiere of If Beale Street Could Talk at the Toronto International Film Festival, the writer and director Barry Jenkins ended the onstage Q&A portion — often a quick and slightly cursory proceeding — with a deeply felt personal story about why the film is so important. Jenkins had started writing the adaptation for James Baldwin’s novel If Beale Street Could Talk — which looks at life between a black couple living in New York in the ’70s when one is wrongfully imprisoned — before he even had rights to the book. In the movie, there’s a scene between Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Daniel Carty, a man who just got out of prison for a crime he didn’t commit, and his old friend of Fonny (Stephan James). Daniel talks about how the police claim he stole a car when he doesn’t even know how to drive, and that prison was a place where white men would do anything they wanted to you. When an audience member asked Jenkins if there was a moment during production when everything clicked for him, Jenkins said that scene was it. “That really solidified what we were doing,” Jenkins said. “I felt very deeply that this film, even though it was set in 1973–74, that it was relevant to today.”

Then Jenkins told a story he’d never told before about the racism that he experienced during the height of promoting Moonlight. We’ve transcribed his words to the audience in full here: