Off Broadway Internet Sensation Be More Chill Will Transfer to Broadway

You’re so cool now, Be More Chill. Photo: Maria Baranova

Like a loner who suddenly, magically becomes popular, the Off Broadway hit Be More Chill is moving to Broadway. The musical adaptation of Ned Vizzini’s novel about a high-school kid who discovers a supercomputer that makes him cool, which has music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, will transfer to the Lyceum Theater this spring. It’s been a winding road for the show, which had a first, brief run at New Jersey’s Two River Theatre in 2015, and only became a sensation after its cast recording went up online and caught the attention of teens everywhere. Be More Chill’s currently running Off Broadway until September 30 (good luck getting tickets) and will start performances on Broadway February 13, with an opening night set for Sunday, March 10.