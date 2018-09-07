The Beach Bum Teaser: Matthew McConaughey Wants to Have Some Fun, Man

After putting in his time for The McConaissance, why shouldn’t Matthew McConaughey kick up his heels and have some high-brow high jinks? Meet Moondog (McConaughey), a drunken poet who just wants to have some fun, man. In Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum, Moondog drinks and smokes and snorts his way to profundity. Snoop Dog, Zac Efron (yes, that insane jacket-hair combination is finally somewhat justified), and Isla Fisher co-star in what looks like a slacker comedy epic. See it in theaters March 22, 2019.