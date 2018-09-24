Benedict Cumberbatch Humbly Recalls Saving a Cyclist From a Robbery

If you were getting mugged on the streets of London on a chilly winter night, which Avenger would you want to save you? Captain America, Thor, Iron Man? Wrong. It’s obviously Doctor Strange, not because he’d do some magic and send them all to space but because Benedict Cumberbatch, the actor who plays him, already has some experience. Reports of Cumberbatch helping a cyclist who was being surrounded came out earlier this year, but the vigilante opened up about it for the first time on today’s episode of The Ellen Show. “I just stopped the Uber that we were in, got out and tried to intervene, tried to calm the kids down, who were riled up. Tried to calm him down, who looked like he was about to fight for his life,” Cumberbatch humbly explains. “Didn’t really think twice about knives or acid or any of the other things that can be part of that situation so it’s a bit foolhardy but no real bravery. No real heroics.” Does he know that being so modest about the situation only makes it sweeter?

