31 New Albums to Listen to This Fall

E d i t o r s ’ P i c k s

Brockhampton, Iridescence (September, TBD)

Four albums deep, and Brockhampton are still exploring what it means to be a (self-proclaimed) boy band. To be clear, the Brockhampton project, loosely spearheaded by Kevin Abstract, is, at its core, a rap group. The way they play with identity and group dynamics, and how they’re confessional and funny about everything gives them a warmth and an edge that recalls the interpersonal chemistry of De La Soul more than it does, say, Backstreet Boys.

Spiritualized, And Nothing Hurt (9/7)

Sure, it’s possible that this, Spiritualized’s eighth album, could be the band’s last, but if it is, they’ve left us with nine lush, widescreen songs that will be perfect as the soundtrack to your next breakup, existential road trip, or, if neither of those things is in the cards for you anytime soon, throw the album on when you’re feeling down and just want to wallow in the beauty of sadness as a concept.

Prince, Piano & a Microphone: 1983 (9/21)

There are allegedly dozens of records’ worth of unreleased material sitting around Paisley Park, and the estate teases a bit here with nine tracks of Prince alone at the piano on the cusp of superstardom, just before Purple Rain.

Cat Power, Wanderer (10/5)

In 2012, when Chan Marshall, better known as Cat Power, released the brittle Sun, it was an album that sounded uncomfortable after a string of comfortable Cat Power albums that found Marshall sinking into warm soul and late-night bar wisdom. Wanderer is her first full-length since that album, and besides featuring Lana Del Rey, it’s something of a return to form for Marshall. The uneasiness is still there, as is the warmth, and, like many of the best Cat Power songs, the great songs are great because they are each a quiet act of self-discovery made visible.

Phosphorescent, C’est la Vie (10/5)

Matthew Houck took a five-year break to have kids, ceding the indie-folk throne to Father John Misty, who took over as the king of richly orchestrated indie folk. On lead single “New Birth in New England,” Houck swings for his title with a bubbly, polyphonic tune suitable for crowds in Margaritaville or on the roof of Elsewhere.

Neneh Cherry, Broken Politics (10/19)

A new album from Cherry — there have only been five in her near-30-year career — is a reason to celebrate. Further reason is the new, Four Tet–produced single, “Kong.”

Kurt Vile, Bottle It In (November, TBD)

At this point, calling pretty much anyone in any field the voice of a generation is usually a quick ticket to Hyperbole City (unfortunately not a real city), but if you remove all the pomp to that phrase and allow for multiple voices per generation, then it is not unreasonable to say that Kurt Vile has tapped into a specific vein of laconic epiphanies that feel very relevant. His songs meander (more than a few clock in at over ten minutes on this album), but that’s not a bad thing. He’s not in a hurry to tell you about what he’s learned about life and the world, but if you pay close attention you’ll absorb them anyway.

The 1975, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships (November, TBD)

Says Matt Healy, singer for this charming stadium-rock group, of their third album: “There are no big bands who are doing anything as interesting as us right now.”

Boygenius, Boygenius EP (11/9)

It’s dangerous to throw the term “supergroup” around. More often than not, the music does not live up to the promise that word carries, but Boygenius — comprised of downer folk singers Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus — does exactly what you’d hope here. If you’re looking for bummer jams to soundtrack your fall, you can stop looking right away. Each song is a devastating jewel.