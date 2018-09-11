6 New Paperbacks You Should Read This September

Home Fires, by Kamila Shamsie

Modern-day retellings of classic stories are having a bit of a moment now, but few are quite so affecting as Kamila Shamsie’s Booker Prize–nominated Home Fires, a reimagining of Antigone. Told from the points of view of three British siblings of Pakistani descent and the man who may hold the fate of all three in his hands, Shamsie’s latest novel is urgent and impassioned, a meditation on family loyalty, religious ideology, and where romantic love fits into the equation. Given that Home Fires is an update on a Greek tragedy, it’s not at all a spoiler to say that the final pages will haunt you long after you’ve finished reading.