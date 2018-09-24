Andrea Constand to Give Statement at Bill Cosby Sentencing

Constand. Photo: NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As Bill Cosby’s sentencing gets under way on Monday in Pennsylvania, he’ll have to face one of his accusers. Andrea Constand, the woman Cosby was found guilty of drugging and raping in 2004, will give her victim impact statement in court ahead of his sentencing, either on Monday or Tuesday, according to the Montgomery County district attorney’s office, per “Page Six.” The five other women who testified at his retrial — Janice Dickinson, Heidi Thomas, Chelan Lasha, Janice Baker Kinney, and Maud Lise-Lotte Lublin — will not speak at the hearing. One or more members of Constand’s family may also reportedly testify at the sentencing, or may have statements read afterward. Cosby himself is permitted to speak at the hearing, though his legal representation has not announced whether or not he will. (He did not take the stand at either trial.) In addition to how much time Cosby will serve, the hearing will also determine whether Cosby must register as a sex offender, and also if he’ll be allowed to remain free on bail following sentencing during the appeals process. Cosby faces up to 30 years in prison.

Hours before the hearing, Constand tweeted a Bible verse alluding to her perseverance.

Be wrathful, but do not sin; do not let the sun set while you are still angry; do not give the Devil an opportunity.

Ephesians 4: 26 🙌🏽 — Andrea Constand (@ConstandAndrea) September 24, 2018