Bill Cosby’s Star Will Stay On The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Photo: Mario Tama

This afternoon Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, and he will now officially be designated as a “sexually violent predator.” Even before the sentence of three to 10 years was delivered today, though, calls for Cosby’s star to be removed from the Hollywood Walk of Fame have gotten louder, and a petition was even circulated to that effect. But the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has issued a statement saying the star will stay, because it is the policy of the body to not remove stars at all. You can read the full context in a tweet posted today.