It’s All Cocaine and Financial Catastrophe in This First Black Monday Trailer

Much like cocaine, money is one hell of a drug, and both of those things feature prominently in the first trailer for Showtime’s upcoming series Black Monday (originally titled Ball Street). Executive-produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the series chronicles the catalyzing events of the stock market crash of 1987, which lives on in infamy as the biggest crash in the history of Wall Street that ended up wrecking the American financial system. Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, and Andrew Rannells star in this catalogue of excess and Rannells’s extremely convincing crazy-eyes face. You can watch the trio burn the American economy down across ten episodes starting in January of 2019.

