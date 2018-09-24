Normal-Sized Man Bob Odenkirk Joins Greta Gerwig’s Little Women

Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women hasn’t even started production yet and it’s already on the threshold of being too beloved. Deadline reports that Bob Odenkirk is joining a cast that already includes Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlon, James Norton, and Louis Garrel, but there’s no word yet on which role the Better Call Saul star will play. Between his current AMC show, a new AMC mini-series, and that action film he’s working on, it truly is a blessed time for the Odenkirk hive.