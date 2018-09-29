Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

All right! Fox has reportedly ordered a presentation (kind of like a pre-pilot pilot) of The Great North, a new animated series from Bob’s Burgers writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux along with actress/writer Minty Lewis. Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard is reportedly supervising and will executive produce the project, which will feature the voice acting talents of Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Megan Mullally, Paul Rust, Apart Nancherla, Will Forte, and Dulcé Sloan.

Accordingly to Deadline, The Great North “follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family as single dad Beef does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close, especially as the artistic dreams of his only daughter Judy lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall.” So it’s basically the Belchers if the Belchers had gotten into the fish business and knew how to fend off polar bears. The dad’s name is literally Beef, for cryin’ out loud!