Meet Philbert, the Star of BoJack Horseman’s Season 5 Trailer

The wait for new episodes of BoJack Horseman is almost over, and after playing a cruel joke on fans yesterday, revealing a very literal BoJack Horseman trailer, Netflix released the first real trailer for the upcoming fifth season today. Creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg also wrote a note about what we can expect from the next batch of episodes, in which BoJack stars in a new television show and — we realize this is extremely exciting, so try not to freak out — a big change for Diane:

All right, season five of BoJack Horseman, here we go. Has it really been five seasons? Where does the time go, huh? Anyway, this season finds BoJack starring in a new TV show called Philbert, playing a character with disturbing parallels to BoJack’s real life, echoes that force BoJack to confront himself and his past in ways large and small, but the main thing that happens this season is Diane gets a haircut. We spent a lot of time figuring out the haircut — the style, the volume, the bounce, the sheen — and we’re really proud of the way it came out. We really think people are going to like this new season, and Diane’s new haircut!

Check out the rest when the new season hits Netflix on September 14.