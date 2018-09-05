Michael Myers Carves a Bloody Path Through Haddonfield in New Halloween Trailer

Because not enough scary things are happening right now, let’s add some Halloween jump scares into the mix! What could be more horrifying than Michael Myers putting on his mask, and then casually dropping a handful of human teeth on bathroom tile? Halloween resets the horror franchise and returns to the original movie’s timeline: Jamie Lee Curtis, reprising her iconic role as Laurie Strode, is waiting for Myers to return so she can get her revenge, and by waiting we mean she’s been planning for this showdown her entire traumatized life. See the new trailer above and the first one below, and then see Halloween in theaters on October 19.

Related The 20 Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2018