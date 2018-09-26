Did you recently find yourself walking down a street in Melbourne, Australia only to be accosted by the sound of a large group of untrained singing teens? Did you think Oh no, they’re bullying me somehow? Not to worry, that was just musical collective Brockhampton filming their latest video for their single ‘San Marcos’. It’s a video as simple as a group of teens hanging out on the sidewalk on a summer day. And now, please join me in a short prayer for the one girl who gets left out of that group hug: she deserves a lot more out of life than that.

