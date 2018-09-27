Bruce Dern Takes Over for Burt Reynolds in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Before his death, Burt Reynolds had not yet filmed the role he was set to play in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Today, Variety reports that Bruce Dern will now take over the character of George Spahn, a ranch owner who rented his land out to Charles Manson, who turned it into what was considered a base of operations for the Manson Family. The film stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, who have been spotted in L.A. in their finest 1969-era duds, and the large ensemble cast includes Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr., Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Keith Jefferson, James Marsden, Nicholas Hammond, and more. You got all that?