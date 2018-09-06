Hollywood Reacts to the Death of Burt Reynolds

Burt Reynolds died at the age of 82 on Thursday. The Emmy winner, Cosmopolitan magazine centerfold, and paradigm of 1970s masculinity starred in beloved hits including Hooper, Smokey and the Bandit, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and Deliverance early on in his career, but also kept working until late in life with turns in Boogie Nights, Mystery, Alaska, and The Last Movie Star; and also had a standout run on the animated FX show Archer, where he played himself, a Hollywood icon and sex symbol. Reynolds crossed many paths in his long career; here is how his friends and colleagues throughout the decades are remembering him today on social media.