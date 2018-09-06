Hollywood Reacts to the Death of Burt Reynolds

Burt Reynolds at the Los Angeles premiere of The Last Movie Star on March 22, 2018, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Burt Reynolds died at the age of 82 on Thursday. The Emmy winner, Cosmopolitan magazine centerfold, and paradigm of 1970s masculinity starred in beloved hits including Hooper, Smokey and the Bandit, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and Deliverance early on in his career, but also kept working until late in life with turns in Boogie Nights, Mystery, Alaska, and The Last Movie Star; and also had a standout run on the animated FX show Archer, where he played himself, a Hollywood icon and sex symbol. Reynolds crossed many paths in his long career; here is how his friends and colleagues throughout the decades are remembering him today on social media.

I owe my career, at least in part, to the great Burt Reynolds. Heartbroken to learn of his passing. He was one of a kind. A fun loving, charismatic talent who did many good deeds quietly, without personal expectation but rather out of the kindness of his extraordinary heart. RIP — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) September 6, 2018

Goodbye Burt Reynolds. I thought Hooper was the coolest in 1978, especially when Jan Michael Vincent showed up on a MotoBoard.

Thanks for all the laughs. And Boogie Nights. pic.twitter.com/sVJAWOXknm — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) September 6, 2018

I did 2 films with Burt Reynolds. As an artist he lived in a state of tension between needing to be taken seriously while seeing the total silliness in it all. Hilarious, self-mocking & streetwise, his sly, smiling style felt like a seduction. By any measure an American original. pic.twitter.com/0AIDxZuXW8 — Peter MacNicol (@PeterMacNicol1) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine, sad to hear of his passing. — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) September 6, 2018

I worked with Burt Reynolds on a beer commercial about a dozen years ago. I knew he'd be hilarious, but I was shocked and pleased to find him also to be a warm, humble, generous man with a deep appreciation for all he'd been given in this world. He was an inspiration to me. P — Farrelly Brothers (@farrellybros) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. You were one of a kind. I was lucky to work with you. 🙏🏻 — Lauren Holly (@LaurenHolly) September 6, 2018

I never met Burt Reynolds but only ever heatd the nicest things about him. RIP Burt — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 6, 2018

What a tramatic week. Now today. My good friend Bert Reynolds has passed away. Feeling super emotional right now. Long live The #Legend #Bandit #BurtReynolds you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/49FVV2ICzq — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 6, 2018

Not Burt Reynolds! This is too much. Give him back now!!!! — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) September 6, 2018

Big Burt is up in heaven slapping around little Bert. #onefewerB*rt inthispooroldworld — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) September 6, 2018

“Stroker Ace was born to race”

Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP pic.twitter.com/w8FlIShmIR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018

As a kid I must have seen Smokey and the Bandit 10 times in the theatre. Met Burt Reynolds a few years back... so glad I did. Deliverance, Boogie Nights... some great ones. RIP — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) September 6, 2018

Dearest Burt Reynolds. This is my fave Burt & Dolly “Sneaking around with you" https://t.co/dCsoPzxlWL via @YouTube — Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was the last of his kind. There was only one way to describe him. He was a GODDAMN MAN!!! A true ICON. #RIP #LEGEND pic.twitter.com/ykTBLE5ejT — Jamie Kennedy (@JamieKennedy) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was the best, funniest super hero on this planet...He was a friend and I’ll miss him!! Nobody was better than him...dashing, charming and just so lovable!! pic.twitter.com/1TjNHF021D — David Hasselhoff (@DavidHasselhoff) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds. True legend. Our hero. Funny as hell and a for-real badass. So many great movies. So many great stories. Such a great Dad. Will be missed by all. Deepest condolences to his family. — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 6, 2018

Rest in peace Burt Reynolds. You were an icon and one of my heroes. -DT pic.twitter.com/0fKZhaKpuH — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) September 6, 2018

If you received a star in your crown for bringing people laughter and fun in films, Burt Reynolds' crown would weigh him down. May such memories soon bring peace to replace the grief for his loved ones. May he Rest In Peace. #BurtReynolds #RIP pic.twitter.com/egGRBmLc4v — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) September 6, 2018

I’m saddened to hear passing of Burt Reynolds such impactful individual in the entertainment communicate my condolences to his family — RJ Mitte (@RjMitte) September 6, 2018

Aw man, not Burt. Growing up in the late seventies, this dude was the man. Bandit, Gator and Hooper and J.J. In Cannonball Run. He made being a bad ass look fun. The definition of a movie star. RIP Burt Reynolds. pic.twitter.com/IIl2sTln8G — Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) September 6, 2018