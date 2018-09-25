It’s All Happening (in Song): Cameron Crowe Is Turning Almost Famous Into Musical

Too bad Tom Kitt already wrote an “It’s All Happening” song for Bring It On. Photo: DreamWorks Distribution

Rock and roll isn’t dead, it’s just living on in movies that get turned into Broadway musicals by big film studios. Today Sony’s Columbia Live Stage department announced that Cameron Crowe is writing the book for a musical adaptation of his movie Almost Famous. The stage version will have music from Next to Normal’s Tom Kitt, lyrics from Kitt and Crowe, and direction from British theater director Jeremy Herrin (Wolf Hall). Crowe previously shared a video snippet of himself noodling away at the piano in preparation for the musical, which will surely be moving and deep and very wistful. Now, time to wonder which Mean Girls actress will get to play Penny Lane.