Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Almost Fought at Harper’s Bazaar Fashion Week Party

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B nearly got into a full-on fight at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party at New York Fashion Week. Both rappers wore incredible gowns and looked downright amazing, but an exchange of words at the event led to a physical altercation, according to videos posted to social media.

This follows reports of drama between the two women at the Met Gala, though both rappers have said in interviews that they are not feuding with each other.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar

In the video, you can see Cardi B, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana floor length, red ruffled gown, lunge towards Nicki, before being pulled back by multiple bodyguards. It’s not clear exactly what the two are saying, but multiple people can be heard yelling “woah, woah, woah!”

Allegedly Cardi B & Nicki Fight at the Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party Tonight pic.twitter.com/yE4MPnAjZM — PowerStarLive (@PowerStarLive) September 8, 2018

TMZ reports that Cardi lost a shoe in the incident, which she reportedly threw at Nicki. At this time, neither woman or her team has posted a comment.

Photo: BAUZEN/WireImage

Cosmopolitan reports that Cardi left the party with a torn dress, and photos show a lump on her face. Videos show Nicki posing for photos before leaving in a car.

Nicki Minaj leaving after getting in a fight with Cardi B pic.twitter.com/a9truUUBja — La Diabla (@realstephy) September 8, 2018

A few hours after the initial reports, Cardi B posted to her Instagram, writing “I let a lot of shit slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, fuck up the way I eat,” Cardi wrote.

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea,” the note continued. “But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my ability to take care of my daughter, all bets are fuckin off!!”