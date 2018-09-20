Cary Joji Fukunaga Will Direct the Next James Bond

Cary Joji Fukunaga just finished Maniac for Netflix. Photo: Anthony Harvey/AFP/Getty Images

A month after Danny Boyle exited the new James Bond movie (over differences, creative differences), Bond 25 has found a new director: True Detective’s Cary Joji Fukunaga. The shortlist for Boyle replacements included Denis Villeneuve, Jean-Marc Vallée, Edgar Wright, and David Mackenzie, according to Deadline. “We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure,” Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli tweeted. The movie is rumored to be Daniel Craig’s final movie as 007.

Fukunaga’s Bond installment has moved from its November 2019 release date to February 14, 2020. Expect to spend your Valentine’s Day with another bloody, breathtaking six-minute-long Fukunaga tracking shot — romantic!