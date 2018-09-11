Casey Affleck Says His Brother Ben Is ‘Doing Great’ in Rehab

Casey Affleck. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

At the Toronto Film Festival yesterday, The Old Man and the Gun’s Casey Affleck said that his brother Ben is “doing great” after entering rehab late last month. “He’s in rehab and he’s recovering and seems to be doing well,” Casey told Entertainment Tonight. Ben entered rehab on August 22 after an intervention from his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner. It was the third time he has entered rehab, counting trips in 2001 and 2017. Before his most recent trip, Affleck was seen with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton. It’s rumored that Garner wants Affleck to be sober before finalizing a custody arrangement for their kids.