Marc Cherry loves writing stories about women who get themselves into sordid situations and apparently CBS All Access does too. CBS’s streaming service announced today that it’s placed a series order for a new show from the creator of Desperate Housewives and Devious Maids called Why Women Kill, which “details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ’60s, a socialite in the ’80s and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages.” The show tracks “how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal … has not” — so we guess they all kill someone? “Why Women Kill will explore what happens when women’s primal instincts are unleashed with unexpected and twisted consequences,” Cherry said in a statement. So yes, they probably will kill someone. That’s what happens in Marc Cherry shows anyway.