In an SEC filing from Friday, CBS revealed it has been subpoenaed by the New York County District Attorney’s Office and the New York City Commission on Human Rights. The network is being compelled to cooperate with those entities because of the ongoing probe into sexual misconduct allegations made against ex-CBS Chairman and CEO Les Moonves, other former CBS figures like Charlie Rose and Jeff Fager, and what has been described as a toxic workplace at the network’s news division in general. Starting on August 1, the filing says, the law firms of Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton began what CBS describes as an “ongoing” investigation. According to Deadline, the New York State Attorney General’s Office has also reportedly sought information from the network.

Following an initial Ronan Farrow exposé in July, Moonves resigned earlier this month after the New Yorker published a report revealing six more women claiming to have experienced sexual harassment, sexual coercion and assault while working under him. In a statement, Moonves subsequently denied the “untrue allegations.” Said CBS in their filing about the probe, “The Company is cooperating with the ongoing investigation and related inquiries.”

