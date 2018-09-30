Photo: Twitter

If Kanye was right that 90% of all media, musicians and performers are liberal, as he declared in his political Saturday Night Live speech, well, then that’s a lot of celebrities who are very much not onboard with his repping the Trump MAGA hat, which he referred to as his “Superman cape,” and his new desire to dismantle the 13th amendment, an idea which he expressed on Sunday via social media. Passed in 1865, the 13th amendment, as you might recall, abolished slavery in the United States.

Now, as fans were quick to point out, it’s likely Kanye was talking about removing the amendment’s wording that legally allows for unpaid servitude by convicted criminals, as suggested by his follow-up tweets saying the amendment should be “amended,” rather than struck down. (Because if that’s not what he’s saying…good god.) The whole issue seems to be the MAGA-red cherry on the political nightmare sundae for some, as evidenced by the disgusted celebrity posts about Kanye, like Lana Del Rey’s comment on that very Instagram pic above. Wrote the singer in part, “Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture.”

Or Chris Evan’s Twitter criticism.

There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying. https://t.co/4jCFwB4T5U — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2018

Or Swizz Beatz, who says he discussed the MAGA hat with Kanye just last week, a debate which, despite what West said in his SNL closing remarks, Swizz says does not constitute bullying.

Or even the ever-hopeful Questlove.

Like i find it strange he isn’t trending at all, yet we all typing the same thing, but for all that “he cancelled” talk there was an ounce of hope in our souls tonight. But all we got was...well...I’m kinda sad man — now known as “?ue” (@questlove) September 30, 2018

I howled....and cried inside a lil. https://t.co/kX6ztIQLjT — now known as “?ue” (@questlove) October 1, 2018

We’ll add more reactions as they arise, and they surely will. Man, just imagine the responses when Yandhi finally drops! Whenever that might be.

