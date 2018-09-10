Julie Chen to Take Time Off From The Talk in Wake of Les Moonves’s CBS Exit

Julie Chen. Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Julie Chen is taking time away from her CBS talk show The Talk after her husband, former network head Les Moonves, was forced out of CBS in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and assault from a dozen women. “I am taking a few days off from The Talk to be with my family,” Chen said in a statement to Vulture. “I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on Big Brother.” Chen, who married Moonves in 2004, defended him in July, when Ronan Farrow first published a report on Moonves’s harassment at CBS, saying, “Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being.” This Sunday, Farrow published the accounts of six more women, accusing Moonves of sexual harassment, sexual assault, coercion, physical violence, and professional retribution. That night, he resigned from the network, though he continues to deny the allegations against him.

Josef Adalian contributed reporting.