Childish Gambino Strolls Through a Very Hip-Hop Summer in New Video

Put that pumpkin spice latte down this instant. Childish Gambino just released the video for his single ‘Feels Like Summer’ in the midst of Labor Day weekend, so that means they legally aren’t allowed to close the pools for another week. The animated video features Gambino taking a stroll down a neighborhood street surrounded by likenesses of all the artists who populated what should now be know as the summer of hip-hop. Some highlights include a Nicki Minaj look-alike getting upset when a Travis Scott-ish figure wrecks her block castle, neighborhood scamps Trippie Redd and Lil Pump being waved away from 21 Savage’s car, Azealia Banks just chilling in a tree as one does, Pusha-T stealing Drake’s bike (and boy does he look upset), and the coup de grace is probably a crying Kanye West in a MAGA hat being comforted by Michelle Obama. There’s plenty of others to spot, so make sure to set aside some time at your Labor Day BBQ to gather your friends around and try to name everyone in this video, and of course, unpack what it all means.

Related