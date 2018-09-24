How ever will our hearts go on? Photo: Dave Simpson/WireImage

It’s the end of a pop era: Céline Dion has announced she’s ending her Las Vegas residency after eight years, with her final show set for June 2019. “I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run. Las Vegas has become my home and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades,” she wrote in a statement on Facebook. Dion ushered in the new trend of pop stars under 60 taking up real estate on the Strip with her first residency “A New Day …” in 2003, but really got the boom going in 2011 with her current residency at Caesars Palace, which built its Colosseum theater specifically for her show. (Jennifer Lopez’s Vegas residency is also ending soon, and of course, Britney’s tragically came to a close last year.) To date, Dion has played 1,089 shows in Vegas, but June 8, 2019 will be her last. How ever will our debaucherous, gambling hearts go on?