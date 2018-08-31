CNN Pulls Parts Unknown Episodes Featuring Asia Argento

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Buzzfeed News has confirmed that episodes of Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown featuring Asia Argento have been pulled from CNN Go, the company’s streaming service. Argento was accused of sexually assaulting a young former co-star, and CNN confirmed the decision to remove the episodes was a result of the allegations. “In light of the recent news reports about Asia Argento, CNN will discontinue airing past episodes of Parts Unknown that included her, until further notice,” a spokesperson told Buzzfeed. Argento and Bourdain had been dating at the time of his death from suicide this summer, and she appeared in only two episodes of the show: the Rome episode in season eight, where they first met, and the Hong Kong episode two seasons later which she directed. Buzzfeed also reports that the Buenos Aires episode of the show, which does not feature Argento but does depict Bourdain speaking to a therapist about his depression, has also been removed. CNN has not yet offered an explanation as to why that episode was no longer available.