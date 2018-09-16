The goodbye begins. The final season of CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown will feature six episodes of Bourdain’s travels prior to his suicide earlier this year, the first being a trip to Kenya with fellow network personality W. Kamau Bell. This episode is the last one to feature Bourdain’s narration and full involvement, as the duo explore all of the wonders the African country has to offer. (Cute giraffe alert!) “He wasn’t making TV for TV’s sake, he wasn’t job doing a job, this was his life’s work,” Bell explains in the trailer. “That he brings my name into that, I feel a tremendous responsibility to learn the lesson that I learned when I was with him, to deepen the work that I’m doing, and to prove him right to want me to be on an episode of Parts Unknown.” The season will premiere on September 23.

Related