On Friday night’s Late Show, South Carolina native (he grew up on James Island outside Charleston) Stephen Colbert announced the show’s latest attempt to spin gold out of straw, the straw being both Hurricane Florence and the moment President Trump told a North Carolina hurricane survivor regarding the boat shipwrecked on his property during the storm, “At least you got a nice boat out of the deal.”

All those comments and more will reportedly be featured in Simon & Schuster’s upcoming children’s book Whose Boat Is This Boat? Comments That Don’t Help in the Aftermath of a Hurricane by Donald Trump (accidentally.) All proceeds from the tome will benefit organizations working with hurricane victims, specifically the Foundation for the Carolinas, The One SC Fun, The North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund and Wold Central Kitchen. You can preorder it now, or wait until the book hits store shelves on (oh, yeah, okay, when else?) November 6.