Comedy Central’s Next Batch of Half-Hour Stand-up Specials Premieres Next Week

Langston Kerman. Photo: Comedy Central

Late last year, Comedy Central announced its next batch of half-hour stand-up specials, and today the network revealed the series’ premiere date. Formerly titled The Half Hour, Comedy Central Stand-up Presents kicks off Friday, September 28 at 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. and will air two specials every Friday through late October, wrapping things up with Mike Lawrence’s special at 11:30 p.m. on October 26. Like last year, all of this year’s stand-up specials were filmed at the Civic Theatre in New Orleans.

Here’s the full lineup and schedule:

September 28 Langston Kerman, Megan Gailey

October 5 Devin Field, Emmy Blotnick

October 12 Ryan O’Flanagan, Chris Garcia

October 19 Tim Dillon, Sarah Tiana

October 26 Mike Lawrence (11:30 p.m.)