If you’ve been missing Anthony Atamanuik’s The President Show, don’t worry, because it’s returning to Comedy Central next month in the form of a mockumentary-style special. Titled A President Show Documentary: The Fall of Donald Trump, the half-hour special is set in the year 2030 and stars Atamanuik as Trump as well as returning regulars and guest stars Peter Grosz (as Mike Pence), Kathy Griffin (as Kellyanne Conway), Mario Cantone (as Anthony Scaramucci), Adam Pally (as Donald Trump Jr.), and John Gemberling (as Steve Bannon). Additionally, Stephanie March will make her President Show debut as Ivanka Trump.

According to Comedy Central’s press release, this special “is a complete departure from the past series and specials from the team behind The President Show. Unlike anything they’ve ever done before, the mockumentary is a fully scripted half-hour narrative special taking place in the not-so-distant future looking back on the fall of Donald Trump and his subsequent mysterious disappearance.” Said Atamanuik on the project: “If the studio show was a fever dream, this mockumentary is the thing you see right before the fever kills you. But in a silly, fun way!”

Check out a promo above, then catch the rest when the special airs Monday, October 22 at 11 p.m.