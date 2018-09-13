Conan O’Brien’s Late-Night Archive to Launch Online in January 2019

Conan O’Brien on Late Night. Photo: NBC

Earlier this year, TBS revealed that the complete Late Night With Conan O’Brien NBC archives will be available on Team Coco, and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show’s debut today, O’Brien made a special announcement. The complete catalogue of old Conan episodes — over 4,000 in full — will make their official internet debut in January 2019 with the launch of a new website via Team Coco. It’s unclear whether or not Tonight Show episodes will be included in the archives, but according to a Vanity Fair report from May, O’Brien’s team has been “working” on getting those episodes as well.

Here’s a video of O’Brien’s big announcement:

To tide you over until then, Team Coco released the debut episode of Late Night With Conan O’Brien from 1993 on YouTube today, which you can check out below: