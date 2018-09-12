In case you weren’t aware, we’re big fans of the delightfully weird Conner O’Malley, and the new video he shared today does not disappoint. In the three-minute clip, O’Malley hosts Late River With River Guy, the first late-night-style talk show that takes place in the daytime … in a river. O’Malley doesn’t hold back skewering all of the latest news, delivering super-hot takes on smuggling cum on airplanes, Rachel Dolezal’s new White House gig, O’Malley’s ongoing feud with Greg Kinnear, and what Matt Lauer is up to these days: “Matt Lauer is in the news. He’s gonna start his own private island where all the other #MeToo guys can just chill.” You shouldn’t need any more proof that O’Malley is insane, and yet here we are.

