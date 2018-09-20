Daredevil Season 3 Teaser: Matt Murdock Is All Bloodied Up

Daredevil is returning to Netflix for season three, and it looks like he’s lost his flashy suit — at least for now. We don’t get much information from this new teaser, but Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is taking this whole crime-fighting dog-and-pony show back to the basics. He’s bleeding pretty heavily and goes from his work suit to his DIY crime-fighting outfit as he lets the audience know it’s time to let that devil back out again. In addition to the clip, a new promo poster was released with a Bible citation for Job 30:26, which reads, “Yet when I hoped for good, evil came; when I looked for light, then came darkness.” Sounds like Matt is trading in that Catholic guilt for some gritty violence. The Punisher would be so proud.

