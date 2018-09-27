Dark Phoenix Trailer: Sophie Turner Is Going Off the Deep End

She’s off the deep end, watch as she dives in, she’ll never meet the ground! Before she returns to the Seven Kingdoms, Sophie Turner is causing a ruckus with the X-Men. In the trailer for Dark Phoenix, she reprises her role as Jean Grey, who’s flirting with going to the dark side. An accident in space has made her more powerful and more unstable, and more susceptible to Magento’s baddie philosophy. Silver-haired Jessica Chastain is Lilandra, the evil empress of an alien empire. Can the X-Men rally in time to turn Jean Grey good, and thwart Lilandra’s plans? Can we just get a supercut of Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy bickering, already? (“You’re always sorry, Charles,” Fassbender’s Magneto says, “and there’s always a speech.”) And while we’re here can we get more of Lana Condor as Jubilee? See Dark Phoenix in theaters February 14, 2019.