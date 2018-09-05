La fille, Carrie. Photo: HBO

Carrie Bradshaw didn’t stay in Paris, but Darren Star has one more story to tell about a girl who does. Star, who created Sex and the City and Younger, is making a new show for the Paramount Network about Emily, “a driven 20-something American woman from the Midwest, who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity, tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm.” With a working title of Emily in Paris, the show will cover Emily’s various attempts to adjust to the new culture, while balancing her work and, of course, love life (bring on the sexy Frenchmen!). The ten-episode half-hour series will start shooting in Paris next year, and will premiere on the Paramount Network in a new block of dramedies that will include a First Wives Club series and Younger, which is moving to the network from TV Land. That’s all part of Viacom’s plan to consolidate its scripted programming onto one network, and also finally, maybe make the Paramount Network happen. Though, hey, maybe the Paramount Network is already a thing — a lot of people watched Yellowstone!