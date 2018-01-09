Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Dave Bautista has hedged around this inevitability for some time now (well, as much as Dave Bautista hedges, which isn’t very much.) Now, in a new interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, the actor answers the question of whether or not he will actually be in the upcoming sequel with an “it’s complicated.” Explains Bautista, “It’s a bittersweet conversation. No, it’s a bitter-bitter conversation, because I’m not really happy with what they’ve done with James Gunn. They’re putting the movie off. It’s on hold indefinitely. To be honest with you, I don’t know if I want to work for Disney.” Added the actor, “I’ve been very vocal about the way I feel. I am not afraid to admit how I feel.”

Now that production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been paused following director Gunn’s dismissal over inappropriate jokes on Twitter, concrete answers about the whats and the whens and the whos of the film are somewhat up in the air. Of course, as Bautista himself has said, he’s required to fulfill his legal obligation to Disney. But while an actor or actress reluctantly taking part in a film they no longer believe in might not be that unusual, one who is so vocally, so transparently disgusted with the studio is something a little different. Admits Bautista, “I don’t think I’m your typical Hollywood guy.”