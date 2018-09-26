Mary Elizabeth Winstead (left); Jurnee Smollett-Bell (right). Photo: Getty Images

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn just got some new friends. Variety reports that Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Jurnee Smollett-Bell have been cast in the DC property Birds of Prey, which is Harley’s girl-gang spinoff from Suicide Squad. Winstead will play Huntress, real name Helena Bertinelli, a woman born into a Gotham mob family but who turned vigilante to avenge their murders. Smollett-Bell, meanwhile, will play a character quite the opposite of Huntress, Black Canary (a.k.a. Dinah Lace), who was raised in a family of crime-fighters and entered the family trade as an adult. Together with Harley they will take on a Gotham crime lord who has not yet been identified. Christina Hodson penned the Birds of Prey script, and the movie — scheduled to arrive in 2020 — is being directed by Cathy Yan. If these casting choices are indicative of the filmmaking team’s creative direction, it feels like we can truly dare to be excited.