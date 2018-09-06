Designated Survivor Will Live on Thanks to Netflix

President Kiefer Sutherland … survives. Photo: ABC

The people have spoken, and they want more president Kiefer Sutherland — by the people, of course, we mean whatever algorithmic analysis told Netflix this would be a good idea. The streaming service has picked up Designated Survivor, which ABC canceled this spring, for a third season. (The show previously aired directly on Netflix outside of the U.S.) In the new ten-episode season, “President Kirkman (Sutherland) will face a political reality … campaigning. What does it take to make a leader? What price will he be willing to pay? This season will explore today’s world of campaigning, smear tactics, debates, campaign finance and ‘fake news.’” Neal Baer will take over as a new showrunner, and the new season will start shooting later this year to air in 2019. Good luck explaining to any family members who passively watched this show on network TV how to find it online.