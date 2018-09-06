After two seasons of tracking the Cali Cartel through Colombia, Netflix’s Narcos is moving onto more Latin American pastures. In the show’s third season, Narcos: Mexico, the drama will now follow the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s, with Diego Luna starring as Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo. Also known by the alias El Padrino (the Godfather), Gallardo formed the massive cartel, which went on to control a significant (like, almost all of) portion of the drug trafficking that took place along the U.S.-Mexico border during the organization’s heyday. Michael Peña co-stars as Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, an undercover DEA agent working in Gallardo’s operation. Mexico will start streaming on November 16.