The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Trailer: When Mother Ginger Attacks

The Nutcracker is getting the lavish Disney live-action treatment. Filmmakers Lasse Hallström (A Dog’s Purpose, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape) and Joe Johnston (Captain America: The First Avenger, October Sky) unite to send Mackenzie Foy to a magical world where Morgan Freeman has an eye patch and Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen reunite, 13 years after Pride and Prejudice. We also learn that “Mother Ginger wants to rule the realms,” and that Helen Mirren plays the vicious Mother Ginger. Her army of rats makes her seem evil, but maybe she has some good ideas! See it in theaters November 2, 2018.