Deeeejaaayyy Khaled: He’s Making Soap!

DJ Khaled stopped by Conan on Monday night to make an exclusive (and seemingly spontaneous) announcement: he’s going to make his own soap. It’ll be based on that soap you get in outside showers in Cabo, ya know? Oh also, he’s going to make his own genetically engineered plant, like, you know how they have apple trees? What about Khaled trees? After all, apples aren’t the best, so why do they get a whole tree? Why is he doing all this, you ask? Simple: he wants today’s youth to understand you can and should do whatever you want to do, as long as it’s positive and not illegal. So it sounds like we have DJ Khaled’s permission to stay up all night eating nachos? He IS the best.

