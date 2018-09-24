What Is Going on With Donald Glover’s Foot?

Donald Glover, feet not pictured. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

We still don’t know the identity of the person who masqueraded as Atlanta’s Teddy Perkins at the Emmys, and now we’ve got an even murkier Donald Glover investigation to launch. What the hell is going on with his foot? On Sunday, Glover reportedly had to end his Childish Gambino show in Dallas early after sustaining an injury during “This Is America.” Except no one really knows what happened or if the injury might’ve been preexisting. According to TMZ, he either was “attempting to do the splits and hurt himself” or “misstepped during a dance move.” Either way, he never returned to the stage. But now TMZ is also reporting that when Glover performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, he arrived to the show in a wheelchair and leg brace, which he removed before going onstage. Then on Sunday, he “aggravated” a “preexisting” injury. But what was it? An official at the Dallas venue tells TMZ it’s apparently a broken foot. But we have our own theory: After tricking us all into thinking that was him again as Perkins, turns out he’s really just been cosplaying this whole time as Perkins’s disabled former jazz legend brother, Benny Hope. We’re onto you, Glover.