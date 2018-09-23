Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

In case you were having trouble keeping track of all the Harley Quinn and/or Joker movies in development, don’t worry. Just remember that Warner Bros.’ upcoming Harley and Joker film features Dr. Phil, ostensibly played by Dr. Phil, being abducted by the villainous couple and milked for relationship advice.

“The whole thing starts with Harley kidnapping Dr. Phil. Played by Dr. Phil hopefully. Because her and the Joker are having problems with their relationship,” screenwriter Glenn Ficarra, who worked on the screenplay with fellow This Is Us alum John Requa, told Metro. “We had so much fun, I don’t know if we have had more fun writing a script in our career.”

“It was sort of like, we wrote Bad Santa a couple of years ago, and it was that sensibility mixed with our This Is Us sensibility. We kind of meshed them together,” he continued. “We were doing a relationship movie but with the sensibility of a Bad Santa, fucked up, mentally deranged people. It was a lot of fun.” Ah, but will Harley and Joker be able to protect Dr. Phil from his archnemesis, Cash Me Outside girl Danielle Bregoli? Or will he be caught outside? Given the number of potential DC films in the works, it might be a while before we find out for sure. Said Requa, “I don’t know where it is on the queue of DC movies.”

