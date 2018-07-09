Drake and Meek Mill Are Friends Now, Isn’t That Nice?

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It could be said that almost no one was doing more to unite America on Saturday night than Drake and Meek Mill in Boston. The two rappers finally squashed their infamous years-old beef by appearing on stage together during Drake’s set on the Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour. It was the tour’s second night in Boston, and Mill rose from beneath the stage dramatically to perform his 2012 song ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ with Drake cheering him on, and Drake later said of Mill “that’s my brother.” He then announced “we need more peace in the world, we need more love in the world,” so maybe that chat with Kanye really did have an effect on him. You can check out videos of the appearance below:

Drake brings out @MeekMill for his Dreams and Nightmares intro tonight in Boston. #AATTM pic.twitter.com/msfcegt5xz — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 9, 2018