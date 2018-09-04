Dun Dun! NBC Orders Law & Order: Hate Crimes

Producer Dick Wolf. Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

NBC has some new Dick (Wolf) energy: The network has given a 13-episode order to a new Law & Order series, titled Law & Order: Hate Crimes. According to Variety, Wolf’s new series is based on the NYPD’s real Hate Crimes Task Force, created in November 2016 by Governor Andrew Cuomo. The real Hate Crimes Task Force works with the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit, which inspired Law & Order: SVU. The Wolf-iverse’s Hate Crimes Task Force will appear in the 20th season of SVU.

“As with all of my crime shows, I want to depict what’s really going on in our cities and shine a light on the wide-ranging victims and show that justice can prevail,” Wolf said. Law & Order: Hate Crimes will be the seventh show in the Law & Order franchise. Dun dun!