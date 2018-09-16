Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Time

Earlier this evening, Vulture posted Daphne Merkin’s New York magazine profile of Soon-Yi Previn, the wife of Woody Allen and adopted daughter of Mia Farrow. Shortly after, Dylan Farrow issued a statement, responding to Previn’s description of their upbringing and reiterating her experience of alleged “abusive touching” by Allen.

“Thanks to my mother, I grew up in a wonderful home, filled with love, that she created,” Farrow posted on Twitter Sunday evening. “I have a message for the media and allies of Woody Allen: no one is ‘parading me around as a victim’ - I continue to be an adult woman making a credible allegation unchanged for two decades, backed up by evidence.” Farrow also made a statement included in the profile itself, denying Previn’s accusation that their mother “pushed” or otherwise coached her to accuse Allen of sexual abuse, calling the claim “offensive.” Said Farrow, “This only serves to revictimize me. Thanks to my mother, I grew up in a wonderful home.”

My statement on New York Magazine: pic.twitter.com/xml6pdaZqb — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) September 17, 2018

Farrow followed that with a statement of support from a number of her siblings:

I'm grateful to my siblings for standing by me and my mother. Statement from Matthew Previn, Sascha Previn, Fletcher Previn, Daisy Previn, Ronan Farrow, Isaiah Farrow, and Quincy Farrow: pic.twitter.com/aBjWFUJjdH — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) September 17, 2018

Not long after, Dylan’s brother Ronan Farrow issued his own critical response to the profile.